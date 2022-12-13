Senate Democrats in the North Dakota Legislature are stretched thin

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Republican supermajorities in both the Senate and House, Senate Democrats simply don’t have the numbers to be present on every committee. That means four of 11 Senate committees will be made up of only Republicans.

“We have talked to a lot of people to volunteer to help in whatever way they can, and that includes attending committee meetings for us, or observing them on Zoom, and then taking notes and updating us on really what happened in that committee meeting,” said Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo.

Senator Merrill Piepkorn says he expects the Republican chairs of those committees will keep the Democratic caucus updated as well.

