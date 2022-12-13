Contests
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice

File Photo
File Photo(ADOT)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BUXTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo en route to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.

The driver, 32-year-old Grant Ludwig of Hawley, MN, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Fargo hospital for treatment.

The two passengers, 21-year-old Noah Monson of Fergus Falls and 18-year-old Bryce McDonald of Moorhead, were not hurt. All three men were wearing their seatbelts.

