North Dakota state employees work through the snowstorm

Mary Selzler working from home
Mary Selzler working from home(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the big storm moves in, many don’t have to travel to work tomorrow, but will still be working online.

Poor road conditions won’t stop North Dakota’s state employees from getting work done.

“Even though we may not be in the facility, we can still offer a strong level of service,” said Molly Herrington, Chief People Officer for North Dakota.

Many in the state’s workforce have the ability to work from home, which means the snowstorm won’t affect productivity.

“We have some interviews to conduct this week and knowing that it’s going to be bad weather, we’ve just rescheduled them all to virtual,” said Mary Selzler, who works for Workforce Safety & Insurance.

Mary Selzler says the real beneficiaries of state employees working from home are the citizens of North Dakota.

“You know, that’s why we’re here, is to serve the public, to serve the citizens of North Dakota. At WSI, our job is to care for the injured worker, and we can still do that seamlessly,” said Mary.

And it’s got its perks for her, too.

“On my break, I usually take him for a walk, or especially on lunch when the weather is good,” said Mary.

The state will monitor travel guidelines to determine when to return to the office after the storm.

Molly Herrington, the Chief People Officer for North Dakota, says the state has been heading toward the hybrid style of work for many years, but the pandemic sped up the process.

