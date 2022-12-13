No Travel Advised: Travel Alerts for much of ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Much of the state of North Dakota is under a Travel Alert or No Travel Advised warning.

A Travel Alert means you are still able to hit the roads, but you need to give yourself extra time and anticipate conditions to change quickly.

No Travel Advised means the Department of Transportation is urging people to stay off the road.

You can find current North Dakota road conditions and warnings here, and Minnesota road conditions here.

