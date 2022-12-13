Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

No Travel Advised: Travel Alerts for much of ND

Travel Alert, VNL
Travel Alert, VNL(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Much of the state of North Dakota is under a Travel Alert or No Travel Advised warning.

A Travel Alert means you are still able to hit the roads, but you need to give yourself extra time and anticipate conditions to change quickly.

No Travel Advised means the Department of Transportation is urging people to stay off the road.

You can find current North Dakota road conditions and warnings here, and Minnesota road conditions here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hartavious Ayers
Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside
AARON EVENSON
Fargo man faces prostitution and drug charges
UPDATE: Wahpeton Police responds to critical incident
Traffic Stop on Interstate-94 on December 12, 2022.
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
HEIDI HENDRICKS
Woman arrested after stolen vehicle crime spree in Jamestown

Latest News

graphic
Airbags go off in van vs. deer crash
Police chase
Fargo man arrested after stealing vehicle and leading officers on chase, police say
I94 crash Friday 12/09/22
Update: Arrest warrant issued for Moorhead man injured in crash
Video released of traffic stop of Bismarck School Board member 'obstructing' officers
Video released of traffic stop of Bismarck School Board member ‘obstructing’ officers