Fargo and West Fargo School cancel after school programming

File Photo
File Photo((Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP))
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the impact of projected snow accumulation Tuesday evening, Fargo Public Schools is canceling or postponing all after school and evening programming and activities. Classes for Fargo Public Schools will continue until the end of the regular school day and bus routes will run as normal.

Boys & Girls Club and YMCA after school programming at elementary schools will remain open, unless communicated otherwise from those entities. All other facility rentals are canceled after the school day.

The Board of Education meeting will be held at its regularly scheduled time at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office in the Board Room.

West Fargo Public Schools will close facilities once school is dismissed for the day on Tuesday, to ensure all learners, especially teenage drivers, and educators get home safely.

All practices and games for middle school and high school athletics/activities scheduled for Tuesday afternoon or evening have been cancelled or postponed. All afterschool programs sponsored by the school district have been cancelled, including 21st Century activities.

Staff professional learning opportunities for today have either been moved to virtual or postponed to a later date. The Hulbert Aquatic Center and the West Fargo Sports Arena will remain open to outside rental clients only.

YMCA afterschool care will still be offered at the school sites that typically have that program.

Any adjustments to operations for Wednesday, December 14, will be communicated at a later time, once more is known about the track of the storm.

