Fargo man arrested after stealing vehicle and leading officers on chase, police say

A laptop inside the vehicle helped officers track the driver down.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing several charges after stealing a vehicle and leading officers on a chase Sunday, police say.

Fargo Police received a report of a stolen vehicle. It had been left unattended and running. When officers arrived to interview the caller, they learned the laptop was still in the vehicle and transmitting its location.

Officers were able to use that information to find the stolen vehicle. Officers say they tried to pull over 41-year-old Willshaun Boxley on I-29, but he took off.

Authorities say Boxley attempted to exit on 40th Ave. N. when he lost control and crashed. They say he got out of the vehicle and took off running. Officers were able to follow his footprints in the snow.

They arrested him about a quarter mile away from the crash site.

Boxley was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, theft of property, fleeing in a vehicle, reckless driving, driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

