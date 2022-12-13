Airbags go off in van vs. deer crash

NEAR HEWITT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman was rushed to the hospital following a deer vs. van crash in rural Otter Tail County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 along Hwy. 210 just west of Hewitt.

The crash report says the 41-year-old woman from Battle Lake, MN was heading west when she hit a deer, forcing the airbags to go off.

The woman was taken to the hospital in Perham with non-life-threatening injuries.

