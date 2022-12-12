Contests
Woman arrested after stolen vehicle crime spree in Jamestown

HEIDI HENDRICKS
HEIDI HENDRICKS(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police say they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle yesterday, which they say had just happened within the past several minutes. The 1999 GMC Suburban was taken from the 1500 block of 6th Ave. SW area.

Officials say they found it parked behind garages a block north of where it was taken. It was stopped in the alleyway and was being driven by 36-year-old Heidi Hendricks of Valley City. Jamestown PD conducted a high-risk traffic stop and took Hendricks into custody without incident. During the search, officers found two sets of keys belonging to different stolen vehicles reported earlier in the day.

Officers found and recovered the vehicles. More stolen property was found in the stolen Suburban, indicating Hendricks had stolen property or keys from a total of four different vehicles. Three of those she said were stolen and driven to different places.

Further investigation also alleges Hendricks had burglarized a Jamestown business and had stolen a vehicle from there, during her crime spree.

Hendricks was arrested on suspicion of:

  • 3 counts of Theft/Possession of stolen motor vehicles
  • 1 count of unlawful entry into a vehicle to commit a crime
  • 2 counts of theft/possession of keys
  • 1 count of Burglary
  • 1 count of Theft (total value of property under $500)
  • 1 count of Driving while license was suspended

Hendricks was taken to the Stutsman County jail and is waiting for formal charges.

Police say this is an active investigation and more charges are possible.

