Three hurt in crash between semi and SUV in Wilkin County

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were hurt after an SUV was hit by a semi in Wilkin County just before 10:30 Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was driving south on Highway 9 and a Jeep was driving east on Highway 55 when the Jeep failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi hit the jeep and all three people inside were hurt.

David Mchugh, 75, of Coon Rapids was driving. He was taken to the Breckenridge hospital with serious injuries. Sharon Alpers, 70, of Blaine, was also taken to Breckenridge with serious injuries. The other passenger, 67-year-old Barbara Wood of Blaine, was seriously injured and transported to a Fargo hospital.

The driver of the semi, 66-year-old Terance Gortmaker of Valley City, was not hurt.

The crash happened about 7 miles east of Highway 75 in Wilkin County, between Campbell and Tintah. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell Fire, Tintah Fire, Breckenridge, Ringdahl, and Wheaton Ambulances also responded to the scene.

