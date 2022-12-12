Contests
Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses

Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.
Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.(Williamson County Schools)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A crossing guard in Tennessee who recently celebrated her 94th birthday got a surprise from some of the students at the nearby elementary school.

Miny Weaver is a crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary school. When she turned 94 on Friday, a group of students gave her 94 roses and sang “Happy Birthday.”

The Williamson County School District posted a video of the heartwarming celebration on Twitter.

“We (love) you, Ms. Miny,” school district staff wrote in the post.

