Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside

Hartavious Ayers
Hartavious Ayers(Clay County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a south Moorhead home.

Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the 1500 block of 2nd Ave. S.

The homeowner reportedly called police and said he had a gun inside his home, but police told him to get out while officers rushed to the scene.

Officers then caught 25-year-old Hartavious Ayers in the home and booked him on burglary charges.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

