Man arrested after leading Wahpeton Police on high-speed chase

Wahpeton Police arrest man after allegedly stealing two vehicles as well as burglary.
Wahpeton Police arrest man after allegedly stealing two vehicles as well as burglary.
By Bobby Falat
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and fled on foot.

Wahpeton PD were following a report of a stolen vehicle on Sunday, December 11, in the 200 block of Dakota Ave.

Police were able located the vehicle and the suspect then attempted to drive away from officers at a high rate of speed. It is unknown, at this time, how fast the man was driving.

Officers were able to successfully stop the vehicle, then shortly after a small chase on foot began as the man ran through a residential neighborhood.

The man was arrested one block away from where he left the vehicle, and was arrested for two vehicle thefts and burglary.

He is in the Richland County Jail, formal charges are pending.

Wahpeton Police were assisted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Breckenridge Police Department.

