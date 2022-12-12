Contests
First Alert: Multi-day winter storm bringing snow and wind

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People across the Dakotas and Minnesota are preparing for a winter storm that is predicted to last several days, bringing snow, wind, and freezing rain for some.

The Valley News Live First Alert StormTeam says the system is known as a Colorado Low, which usually comes with warmer temperatures near freezing. This also means heavy, wet snow.

Valley News Live has a full team of meteorologists, forecasters, live reporters, and newsroom staff to keep you safe and up-to-date on the latest developments.

Due to the size of our area and the nature of this storm, impacts will be felt at different times for different locations in the tri-state area.

