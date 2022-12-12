First Alert: Multi-day winter storm bringing snow and wind

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People across the Dakotas and Minnesota are preparing for a winter storm that is predicted to last several days, bringing snow, wind, and freezing rain for some.

The Valley News Live First Alert StormTeam says the system is known as a Colorado Low, which usually comes with warmer temperatures near freezing. This also means heavy, wet snow.

Due to the size of our area and the nature of this storm, impacts will be felt at different times for different locations in the tri-state area.

