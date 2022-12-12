Contests
Firefighter respond to laundry room fire at a MN nursing home

Authorities say the fire was unintentional and started in a ceiling ventilation fan.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FERGUS FALL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt in a laundry room fire at a Fergus falls nursing home.

firefighters responded to the Minnesota Veteran home around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

There they found a fire in a laundry room on the northeast side of the building.

Fire officials say the sprinkler system was able to contain the fire until their arrival.

They say the fire was unintentional and started in a ceiling ventilation fan.

