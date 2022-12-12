Fargo man faces prostitution and drug charges

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Fargo man has been charged with 19 felonies including prostitution and drugs.

Each count carries between five and 20 years in prison.

Aaron Evenson was arrested earlier this month in East Grand Forks.

Evenson admitted that at least ten times he participated in arranging sex for money of a female victim.

The acts were set up through a social media site called FetLife

Evenson is also charged with violent threats and harassment after texts were found on his phone alleging the intention to inflict fear and harm against the victim.

