1 dead, 1 injured after three-way crash in McHenry County

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANAMOOSE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead and another was injured after a crash involving two cars and a freight truck in McHenry County on Friday December 10.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol a Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound on Highway 52 when it moved into the eastbound lane overtaking a Freightliner. The Colorado then struck a Chevy Impala traveling eastbound head-on, and proceeded to strike the freightliner before coming to a stop on the north shoulder of the roadway.

The Driver of the Freightliner 23-year-old Kenneth Griffiths from Lethbridge, AB, Canada was uninjured. The drivers of both the Colorado and Impala were extricated from the vehicles. The Driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as 38-year-old Miranda Weninger from Anamoose N.D. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Driver of the Colorado is 88-year-old Donald Weninger of Harvey, N.D. He was transported to St. Aloisius Medical Center before being flown to Trinity Health in Minot, he sustained serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol but charges are pending against Donald Weninger.

