Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Woman with many health issues thankful for support in the F-M area

A benefit was held for Angie Muelle.
A benefit was held for Angie Muelle.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 50-year-old Angie Mueller’s health battles started in 2010. That developed into dealing with a list of issues that include Sjorgren’s Syndrome, degenerated disc disease, fibromyalgia and neuropathy. Through this Mueller had lost her job, moved back in with her mother and lives in constant pain.

“A bad day I really don’t get out of bed,” said Mueller. “There are plenty of times that I need help with anything on the daily whether it’s help getting dressed or putting a jacket on or even raising my arms to get a garage door open.”

Mueller is facing mounting medical bills from her plethora of health issues. The Fargo-Moorhead and Messiah Lutheran Church communities have come together to help raise support for her.

“Nice to have everybody encouraging us and being there to get her through, especially the last couple of months because of the COVID situation.” said Marie Mueller, Angie’s mother.

“That’s what we do, we take care of our own and of course when she’s in need we’ll be there and we’ll do what we need to do for her.” said Diane Gibson of Messiah Lutheran Church.

The former radio DJ said she is grateful for the support despite the plethora of challenges she continues to face.

“I can’t even express my gratitude and appreciation it’s just a wonderful feeling and it just chokes me up so much I can’t explain it.” said Mueller.

For more information on her with Lend a Hand Up, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front door of Unwind in Moorhead
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
Car crash on I-94
Update: Moorhead man suffers serious injuries after crash on I-94 near pedestrian bridge
West Fargo Public Schools
WFPS Freedom Elementary’s principal wants to resign following possible complaints
SOUTH FARGO CRASH
Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo
Valley City School District
Valley City Public Schools call for virtual learning due to ‘unprecedented levels of student illness’

Latest News

News - Reminder to be mindful when it comes to adopting pets - Dec. 11, 2022
News - Reminder to be mindful when it comes to adopting pets - Dec. 11, 2022
Eric Bunnell is battling cancer, but credits the Bison nation for helping to get through the...
‘Just been so overwhelming’: Love and support from the Bison nation for man battling cancer
Fargo Police pic
FPD looks to buy simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics
GOVERNOR TIM WALZ VISITS WITH TROOPS
Governor Tim Walz visited troops in Kuwait ahead of the holidays