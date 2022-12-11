Woman with many health issues thankful for support in the F-M area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 50-year-old Angie Mueller’s health battles started in 2010. That developed into dealing with a list of issues that include Sjorgren’s Syndrome, degenerated disc disease, fibromyalgia and neuropathy. Through this Mueller had lost her job, moved back in with her mother and lives in constant pain.

“A bad day I really don’t get out of bed,” said Mueller. “There are plenty of times that I need help with anything on the daily whether it’s help getting dressed or putting a jacket on or even raising my arms to get a garage door open.”

Mueller is facing mounting medical bills from her plethora of health issues. The Fargo-Moorhead and Messiah Lutheran Church communities have come together to help raise support for her.

“Nice to have everybody encouraging us and being there to get her through, especially the last couple of months because of the COVID situation.” said Marie Mueller, Angie’s mother.

“That’s what we do, we take care of our own and of course when she’s in need we’ll be there and we’ll do what we need to do for her.” said Diane Gibson of Messiah Lutheran Church.

The former radio DJ said she is grateful for the support despite the plethora of challenges she continues to face.

“I can’t even express my gratitude and appreciation it’s just a wonderful feeling and it just chokes me up so much I can’t explain it.” said Mueller.

For more information on her with Lend a Hand Up

