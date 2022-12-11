Winter conditions may be cause for two-vehicle crash; Three people hurt
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Snowy and icy conditions may be the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Becker County that left three people injured.
The crash happened on Highway 34 about 25 minutes east of Detroit Lakes.
A pickup truck and an SUV were both on Highway 34, but traveling in the opposite direction of each other when they collided head-on.
An incident report says snow and ice impacted road conditions.
All three were not seriously hurt.
