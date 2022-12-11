Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo

SOUTH FARGO CRASH
SOUTH FARGO CRASH(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes.

Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors.

According to dispatch audio, the driver had backed into one of the garages and then later the other.

Dispatchers also said the driver was not hurt.

We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front door of Unwind in Moorhead
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
Fargo South teacher resigns after admitting to sexual relationship with student
Car crash on I-94
Update: Moorhead man suffers serious injuries after crash on I-94 near pedestrian bridge
semi fire i94
I-94 temporarily closed after semi catches fire
Michael James Powers
EGF man charged after shots meant for squirrels hit neighbor’s home

Latest News

Easton the dog is looking to be adopted from the Journey Home Animal Rescue.
Animal shelters and rescues: A reminder to be mindful before adopting a pet
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00 PM Saturday December 10th
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday December 10th
West Fargo Public Schools
WFPS Freedom Elementary’s principal wants to resign following possible complaints
Conner Erickson
“It was breathtaking”: Conner Erickson gets hero’s welcome after months in hospital