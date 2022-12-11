Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes.

Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors.

According to dispatch audio, the driver had backed into one of the garages and then later the other.

Dispatchers also said the driver was not hurt.

We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.

