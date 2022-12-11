Three injured in crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning.

It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street.

Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another passing SUV in the intersection.

All parties involved were treated at a Grand Forks hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.