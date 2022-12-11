Governor Tim Walz visited troops in Kuwait ahead of the holidays

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz visited with Minnesota-based troops in Kuwait this week, just ahead of the holidays.

Members of the Minnesota National Guard’s 347th Regional Support Group (RSG) and members of the RSG’s 147th Human Resources Company (HRC) will be missing the holidays with their families as they are serving overseas.

“It was my honor to spend time with the service members serving our country in Kuwait,” said Governor Walz. “While many Minnesotans will gather with family and friends this holiday season, there are many others who have chosen to sacrifice time with their loved ones to protect us.

More than 80 Soldiers of the 347th RSG were deployed in April to the Middle East including Kuwait providing assistance in a variety of areas including base operations and logistics support.

Another 25 Soldiers from the 147th HRC, headed over to the Middle East back in September.

