Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

FPD looks to buy simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics

Fargo Police pic
Fargo Police pic(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants to further the training of their officers.

The department is looking to buy a simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics.

Currently, officers are provided with the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC), which focuses on vehicle handling and decision-making, on a tri-annual basis.

In a memo, Chief Dave Zibolski says EVOC does not offer a safe space such as a driving course or facility to allow officers effectively train on enhanced pursuit tactics, radio communication, and teamwork.

The simulator is expected to cost roughly $140,000 and seized asset funds would be used to pay for it.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front door of Unwind in Moorhead
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
Car crash on I-94
Update: Moorhead man suffers serious injuries after crash on I-94 near pedestrian bridge
West Fargo Public Schools
WFPS Freedom Elementary’s principal wants to resign following possible complaints
SOUTH FARGO CRASH
Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo
Valley City School District
Valley City Public Schools call for virtual learning due to ‘unprecedented levels of student illness’

Latest News

News - Reminder to be mindful when it comes to adopting pets - Dec. 11, 2022
News - Reminder to be mindful when it comes to adopting pets - Dec. 11, 2022
Eric Bunnell is battling cancer, but credits the Bison nation for helping to get through the...
‘Just been so overwhelming’: Love and support from the Bison nation for man battling cancer
A benefit was held for Angie Muelle.
Woman with many health issues thankful for support in the F-M area
GOVERNOR TIM WALZ VISITS WITH TROOPS
Governor Tim Walz visited troops in Kuwait ahead of the holidays