FPD looks to buy simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants to further the training of their officers.

The department is looking to buy a simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics.

Currently, officers are provided with the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC), which focuses on vehicle handling and decision-making, on a tri-annual basis.

In a memo, Chief Dave Zibolski says EVOC does not offer a safe space such as a driving course or facility to allow officers effectively train on enhanced pursuit tactics, radio communication, and teamwork.

The simulator is expected to cost roughly $140,000 and seized asset funds would be used to pay for it.

