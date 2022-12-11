Animal shelters and rescues: A reminder to be mindful before adopting a pet

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While circumstances like COVID and inflation has exacerbated the overcrowding issues in animal shelters and rescues, it has put a strain on people who sometimes can no longer take care of their pets anymore.

“The economy and prices going up on everything,” said Stephanie Rood, an adoption coordinator with the Circle of Friends Animal Shelter.

Circle of Friends in Grand Forks has seen cats, dogs and even rabbits that are in need of a forever home. There are many differing reasons as to why an animal might end up in a shelter, but one reason according to the shelters and rescues it tends to happen when someone surrenders their pets. These institutes want to remind the public to do their research before bringing in a pet into their homes.

“The annual vet bills, the food, the care,” said Megan Rupe, a volunteer with Journey Home Animal Rescue. “Do you have a plan for when they get sick? There’s a ton that goes into making sure that you take the best care possible for your pet while also being a responsible owner and an animal lover.”

Despite these challenges that they face, these groups and organizations relish connecting one of their animals with a new family.

“We’ve helped over 5,000 animals since 2019 and it’s incredible,” said Rupe. “You hear these crazy stories of how these dogs got to us. The fact that we’re able to make such an impact for them, get them adopted and really support the entire area as a volunteer organization has been awesome.”

Circle of Friends Animal Shelter Adoption Center recently had their grand opening in Grand Forks, ND. For more information on them, click here.

The Journey Home Animal Rescue is also based in Grand Forks, their information can be found here.

