WFPS Freedom Elementary’s principal wants to resign following possible complaints

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Freedom Elementary’s principal is looking to get out of his contract with West Fargo Public Schools.

Members of the WFPS school board are expected “review and take action on a release of contract request from Jeffry Johnson” during Monday’s meeting.

The agenda item did not disclose any further information. It is believed Johnson wants out following possible complaints filed against him.

Parents received an email early in the fall stating Johnson would be on leave for an undetermined amount of time.

As of Saturday afternoon, a staff directory search produces no results for Johnson. Although, Johnson’s name remains listed as the principal on the front page of Freedom Elementary’s website.

