Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

WFPS Freedom Elementary’s principal wants to resign following possible complaints

West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo Public Schools(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Freedom Elementary’s principal is looking to get out of his contract with West Fargo Public Schools.

Members of the WFPS school board are expected “review and take action on a release of contract request from Jeffry Johnson” during Monday’s meeting.

The agenda item did not disclose any further information. It is believed Johnson wants out following possible complaints filed against him.

Parents received an email early in the fall stating Johnson would be on leave for an undetermined amount of time.

As of Saturday afternoon, a staff directory search produces no results for Johnson. Although, Johnson’s name remains listed as the principal on the front page of Freedom Elementary’s website.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front door of Unwind in Moorhead
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
Fargo South teacher resigns after admitting to sexual relationship with student
Car crash on I-94
Update: Moorhead man suffers serious injuries after crash on I-94 near pedestrian bridge
semi fire i94
I-94 temporarily closed after semi catches fire
Michael James Powers
EGF man charged after shots meant for squirrels hit neighbor’s home

Latest News

Conner Erickson
“It was breathtaking”: Conner Erickson gets hero’s welcome after months in hospital
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments
stethoscope
North Dakota medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022
Car crash on I-94
Update: Moorhead man suffers serious injuries after crash on I-94 near pedestrian bridge