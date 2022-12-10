Warmer Weather Continues Through the Weekend Before Winter Storm

SUNDAY: The skies will clear a bit on Sunday. Our temperatures will be fairly seasonable as well as we continue on this slightly warmer trend than we have been used to over the past couple of weeks. We will start the day a bit on the chilly side with temperatures in the single digits and teens, but we will warm up nicely. By the afternoon, we should see temperatures of around 30°F.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures remain mild in the teens and low 20s as an approaching winter storm system approaches. These warmer temperatures will be the result of an increasingly strong southerly breeze that we can expect ahead of the winter storm that is moving in by Tuesday. The impacts of this storm will actually begin on Monday. As we move into the evening and nighttime hours on Monday, we will see light snow/wintry mix/rain push into the southern parts of our area. Western portions are more likely to see snow, while eastern portions are more likely to see rain. The snow chance will increase as we move into Tuesday...

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

TUESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday is looking to be the day with the heaviest impacts from this system. However, we will still see very significant impacts through Thursday. On Tuesday, we will see the transition from rain in to snow occur gradually for those in the east, while mostly snow is expected throughout the day for folks in the west. Once the transition in complete, we will see bands of heavy snow move through the Red River Valley coming up from the south. Most locations will see periods of time underneath one, or more, of these bands of heaver snow. These band of heavy snow could see snowfall rates of 1″ per hour or greater. As a result, we are likely to see broad swaths of our area receive 6+ inches of snow. Locally heavier snowfall amounts are more than likely, particularly in east-central North Dakota. We could see locations receive a foot or more over the course of the three days. Location for these heavier amounts remains a bit uncertain. However, there are some models that suggest a heavier band of snow setting up over the I-94 corridor in North Dakota before translating eastward and setting up over the I-94 corridor in Minnesota. If this forecast verifies, we would see even more significant travel impacts than already expected. Temperatures will hover a couple of degrees below freezing for much of the day. The proximity to freezing could make this forecast particularly difficult as the transition between liquid and frozen precipitation depends heavily on the surface temperature.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We could see some of the heavier bands of snow start to move to the east out of our area toward the Arrowhead of Minnesota. Though the heaviest of the snow should be off to the east, we will still experience moderate snowfall rates punctuated by periods of heavier snow. We could also see fairly extended periods of time with no snow falling, though don’t be fooled, the snow will not be finished. As the heavier snow moves out to the east and we are left with more moderate snowfall rates, the snow plows on both sides of the river should be able to catch up a bit during much of the day on Wednesday. Travel is still not recommended during this time. Blowing snow from was has accumulated, as well as what will still be falling at a decent clip, will cause visibility to drop drastically. We could see wind speeds of well over 30 mph during most of Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The snow and the wind will continue into Thursday. The snow will be tapering down as we move further into Thursday. The breaks in the snow that we saw on Wednesday will become more of the norm with periods of snow rather than the other way around. The wind will still be with us meaning that blowing snow will still be an issue. Travel during the morning hours could be dicey, though conditions should improve as we move into the afternoon hours. Though we will still see bands of light-to-moderate snowfall, the long breaks in the snow mean that the plows should be able to get ahead of it at this point. Temperatures will fall slightly as we should be in the 20s through most of the day.

IMPACTS: Periods of rain/freezing rain/wintry mix south early, Heavy snow 8+” for many areas, Possibility of areas 15+” for some areas, Strong winds, Widespread/regional travel impacts likely

Note: This system is expected to make landfall on the west coast on Sunday evening and pass over the Rockies on Monday. Though the picture is becoming more certain, making landfall and passing the Rockies will add more certainty to these forecasts. The First Alert Storm Team will update you on air, online, and on the VNL Weather App as more information become available.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy but periods of partly cloudy skies. Low: 7. High: 30.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing wind throughout the day. Snow and mix moves in late. Low: 24. High: 33.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Snow. Bands of heavy snow likely. Possible wintry mix. Windy. Low: 30. High: 33.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Snow with bands of heavy snow continues through afternoon. Decreasing intensity late. Windy. Low: 28. High: 32.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Periods of snow continue, though not as heavy. Still windy. Low: 25. High: 29.

FRIDAY: Colder with some chances of snow lingering. Low: 11. High: 18.

SATURDAY: Colder and cloudy. Low: 7. High: 16.

