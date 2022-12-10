Valley City Public Schools call for virtual learning due to ‘unprecedented levels of student illness’

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, December 12th, Valley City Public Schools will be initiating a K-12 Virtual Learning Day due to unprecedented levels of student illness in the school district.

Superintendent Josh Johnson said as of Friday afternoon, 22% of students at Jefferson Elementary and 20% at Washington Elementary are out of school because of illness. Unfortunately, this number has been growing throughout the day. It is being reported to us that students are experiencing cold and flu symptoms such as fever and vomiting and diagnoses including influenza A and RSV. He says they have been and will continue to be in communication with our partners at Essentia Health and City-County Health.

Johnson said they will continue to allow for 7-12 activities to occur on Monday as scheduled knowing that the majority of the current student illnesses are related to the elementary schools. They believe it is in the best interests of students and families to keep k-12 school schedules consistent; therefore, they are using the virtual learning day in all grades despite 7-12 having only 10% of students out of school because of these illnesses.

Johnson said a decision regarding school next Tuesday and Wednesday will be communicated with students, staff, and parents on Monday, December 12. Johnson says he hopes this decision to use a virtual learning day will allow this nasty “bug” to run its course and get us all back in good health in advance of the Christmas break.

