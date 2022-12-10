Traffic slowed after crash on I-94 near pedestrian bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is moving slowly as several first responders are on scene of a crash at the pedestrian bridge on I-94, just west of University Dr.

Fire crews and EMS were called just before 6:30 Friday night for a car vs. pole in the eastbound lane of I-94. Dispatch audio indicated the truck slid off the road and rammed into the concrete pillars which triggered the vehicle’s airbags.

Witnesses say at least one person was taken away in an ambulance. Dispatch audio indicated the person was conscious and breathing when on the way to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we wait to learn more from authorities.

