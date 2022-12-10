THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own.

The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.

Theresa Sorenson, owner of Unwind, says her business was picking up until news broke out about the lawsuit.

‘’It was much busier all of November. We had record days. It’s a ghost town now.”

And Sorenson’s not the only ones seeing a shift.

“I was seeing a steady incline in clientele and then this story dropped about Northland Vape and business has stopped almost completely,” said Steve Rosenfeldt, owner of Edibles OTC.

There are customers who are unshaken, and say they trust the products they’ve tried.

“I look for products that are inspected, are tested, are safe,” said Nancy Hanson, a customer at Unwind. “I have no qualms about it. If I did, I wouldn’t take a chance.”

Now owners and customers say they’re worried for the future of these businesses that have been following the rules.

“The fact that it’s been misused by some people who are manufacturing products shouldn’t have any effect on the legal product that is properly used,” said Hanson.

“There is a lot of stigma in the industry already and a lot of people that don’t want these shops around,” said Rosenfeldt. “So, something like this happens and it’s just a black eye for the industry.”

“People are scared,” added Sorenson. “They’re not sure what kind of products we’re selling. We are totally compliant with the state, all regulators. We are safe and we are not here to harm anybody. We want to educate and give you a product that’s going to work for you.”

