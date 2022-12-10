Teen killed over counterfeit Nike Air Jordan shoes; shooter pleads guilty, authorities say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say an 18-year-old has been sentenced in a case where an argument over a pair of shoes turned deadly.

WLOX reports the incident took place in June 2021. Police said Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, who was then 16 years old, was involved in a fight with 17-year-old Caleb Mosley over a pair of fake Nike Air Jordan shoes.

The Gulfport Police Department said Mosley’s father called 911 regarding his 17-year-old son being shot while identifying Hanzy as the shooter.

Hanzy’s mother reportedly attempted to break up the fight but broke her leg in the process.

According to authorities, Mosley was struck once in the stomach, but the bullet severed an artery in his spine. He died in surgery several hours later.

Police said Hanzy initially denied the shooting, but when confronted with video evidence, he admitted to the crime.

During his plea, Hanzy apologized to Mosely’s family for his actions, saying he was upset and distraught over his mother’s injury. Hanzy further told the judge that he and Mosely had been close friends before the argument over the shoes.

Authorities said Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to 25 years on the charge of manslaughter as well as an additional five years for shooting at a motor vehicle.

