“It was breathtaking”: Conner Erickson gets hero’s welcome after months in hospital

BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) -Three months ago he was taken away by ambulance and on Friday he returned with a police escort.

Brainerd High School football captain Conner Erickson, 18, was back at home for the first time since September 9th when he sustained a devastating head injury and collapsed on the field.

Erickson underwent emergency surgery in Fargo and spent months in rehab at Mayo Clinic.

On Friday afternoon, an entire community of family, friends, neighbors, teammates, and classmates lined the street clad in “Warrior Blue” to offer him a hero’s welcome.

“It was breathtaking,” teammate Brandon Stark told CBS Minnesota. “Everybody loves him. You can’t not like Conner. There’s nothing to dislike about him. He leads by example, you watch and learn from him.”

Stark was emotional as Erickson exited his father’s car, embraced his coach, and then got out of the car, he gave his football coach a hug, then walked on his own up the driveway to embrace his awe-struck family.

“He’s a silent leader,” Stark added. “I didn’t realize how much I missed him.”

Jared Erickson, Conner’s uncle, said Friday’s celebration is a huge victory, but many battles remain for the teenager who still wears a protective helmet and needs a cane to walk.

“Is he the same kid he was on September 8th? No, he’s not the same,” he lamented. “Really his struggle right now is taking the words in his mind, in his brain, and vocalizing them. That’s the toughest part cognitively he has.”

Physically, Erickson said Conner’s right side does not have full range of motion; physical, occupational and speech therapy will be part of Conner’s daily regimen.

“He’s getting better every day.”

