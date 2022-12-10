Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month. (Source: @ToledoZoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs.

The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal.

The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they can be watched on the zoo’s livestream daily.

Zoo officials said the cubs could weigh as much as 1,300 pounds when fully grown.

According to officials, the polar bear population is facing a serious population decline due to climate change. But the breeding program in Toledo offers hope for a brighter future for the endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front door of Unwind in Moorhead
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
Fargo South teacher resigns after admitting to sexual relationship with student
Car crash on I-94
Update: Moorhead man suffers serious injuries after crash on I-94 near pedestrian bridge
semi fire i94
I-94 temporarily closed after semi catches fire
Michael James Powers
EGF man charged after shots meant for squirrels hit neighbor’s home

Latest News

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’
Easton the dog is looking to be adopted from the Journey Home Animal Rescue.
Animal shelters and rescues: A reminder to be mindful before adopting a pet
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00 PM Saturday December 10th
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday December 10th
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet'
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting