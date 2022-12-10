Breckenridge family’s home destroyed in fire weeks before Christmas

BRECKENRIDGE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Just weeks before Christmas, a young Breckenridge family has been displaced with little left to their names after their home lit up in flames early Monday morning,

“It’s very hard to watch something like that go away in just the blink of an eye,” Julie Leyda said.

The Leyda family has called the house on the corner of 12th St. N. and Mendenhall Ave. home for just three years.

“We got a little boy, so we’ve been trying to give him his forever home,” Julie’s husband Nik said.

The Leydas remodeled much of the old home in those three years, but that hard work was destroyed in a matter of minutes as flames ripped through the family’s upper level. A cause has yet to be determined, but the Leydas say they believe it was an electrical issue in the roof. It took fire crews more than three hours to knock the blaze out.

“It’s one of the worst feelings. There’s nothing you can do about it but just watch it burn,” Nik said.

“All my legos got destroyed because of the fire. Yep, it sucks,” the Leyda’s 5-year-old son Nikodemus sighed.

Julie says she was wrapping presents late Sunday night when she started hearing something strange near the garage.

“I watch enough fire shows to know popping and crackling is not normal in a house,” she said.

“I was sleeping and all I heard was her running up the stairs saying, ‘Babe, the house is on fire!’” Nik remembered. “You almost go into survival mode.”

“I grabbed my son; He was the first one I went to thank God,” Julie said.

“She just wrapped me in a blanket, took me outside and threw me in the car!” Nikodemus said.

The Leydas were also able to save the family dog, two cats and turtle, but unfortunately couldn’t save their gecko.

“If I hadn’t been awake, we don’t know what could have happened to be honest,” Julie said.

The family’s living room was spared from the blaze’s wrath which left their Christmas tree and sentimental ornaments nearly untouched. It’s a small win, but one the family says they’ll take. More than anything, they say they’re just grateful to still all be together.

“Everything is replaceable, family isn’t,” Julie said.

The Leydas say they want to thank the community for donating several clothing items and supplies since the fire. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. To donate, click here.

