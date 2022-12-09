“We lost a truly good nurse.”: Murdered Moorhead woman remembered for electric, caring spirit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local nursing community is still in mourning after one of their own was murdered in her Moorhead home last week.

Police say 56-year-old Receia Kollie was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 1 by her son 29-year-old James Kollie Jr. The attack happened days after Kollie was arrested for threatening to kill his mother, and just one day after being released from the Clay County Jail. Kollie Jr. has since been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.

A nurse at Prairie St. John’s, several of Receia’s co-workers reached out to us since her death, as they say a woman like Receia deserves to be known as more than just a victim. Always armed with a million-dollar smile and positive attitude, Receia was adored by her coworkers.

“Receia touched so many people and it truly hits home when it’s one of yours,” Racheal Glynn, Prairie St. John’s Chief Nursing Officer said.

She was a nurse Glynn says was always willing to give a helping hand and a woman who simply gave the best hugs.

“If you’re having a hard day, she could turn it around in just a few minutes just being around her,” Glynn said.

After fleeing Liberia for the United States in 2001, being a mother took priority for Receia. However, her family says she always dreamed of becoming a registered nurse. It wasn’t until just two years ago Receia finally made that dream a reality.

“To say she was an exceptional person and an exceptional nurse was an understatement. I was in awe of her,” Glynn said.

For 19 months the people inside Prairie St. John’s became a second family for Receia; A family Glynn says has been left heartbroken and is still trying to navigate the day-to-day without Receia’s ‘electric’ spirit or those perfect hugs.

“We lost a truly good nurse,” Glynn smiled.

Prairie St. John’s says it’s in the early stages of figuring out a memorial at their new facility in honor of Receia.

A GoFundMe set up to help with Receia’s burial expenses has already raised more than $30,000. You can find the fundraiser by clicking here.

