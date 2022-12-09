Warming into the Weekend Ahead of Winter Storm

FRIDAY: A foggy and frosty start to the day. Please remember to drive with headlights ON in foggy areas. Mostly cloudy this afternoon. As we get even closer to the weekend, we continue to get even warmer and warmer! Friday morning lows in the single digits to low teens and will warm up to 20s and low 30s in the afternoon! Although mild, we will have mainly cloudy skies through the day. These clouds will hang around for the better part of a week...

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday will also be a tad warmer than Friday even. Temperatures starting out will be in the upper teens and low 20s and we warm into the 20s and low 30s which is actually near average! There is chance of some morning light snow on Saturday for our Minnesota counties, possibly a bit of isolated freezing drizzle. Temperatures still look seasonal Sunday with highs in the 20s to near 30.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures remain mild in the teens and low 20s as an approaching winter storm system approaches. This system brings in some snow and wintry mix by late Monday. The snow chance will increase as we move into Tuesday...

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

A BIG regional winter weather maker is expected to hit the Northern Plains. We are still a week, or more, away from this even so the timing and track could change. Tuesday will see the wind pick up from the south as that system approaches. As of right now, it looks like our area is right on the freezing line by Tuesday morning, so places to the south and east could see rain while places to the north and west see snow/heavy snow. We will see repeated bands of snow move through the Valley from the south. These bands of snow will produce heavy snowfall in excess of 8 inches. Again, we could see shifts in the timing and the track of this system over the next several days, but the First Alert StromTeam will keep you updated online, on our app, and on air as this system approaches. Temperatures through the duration of the storm system will be close to or below freezing.

The heavy snow will continue on Wednesday. We will see more bands of heavy snow interspersed with lighter bands of snow. We will finally see the heavier bands of snow begin to taper off in the overnight hours into Thursday but not exit completely. Snow and wind continue on Thursday and potentially even into Friday for some areas. The wind will continue to blow which will cause the snow to blow about and reduce visibility tremendously. Drifting snow is also likely going to be an issue.

IMPACTS: Rain/freezing rain south early in the storm’s lifetime, Heavy snow 8+” for many areas, Possibility of areas 18+” for some areas, Strong winds = blowing snow & significant drifting snow possible, Widespread/regional travel impacts likely

Stay tuned to the VNL Weather App, On-Air/Livestream, Online....

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: A little warmer. Mostly cloudy. High: 29.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild with nearly-steady temps. Low: 30. High: 33.

SUNDAY: Mostly overcast skies. Low: 19. High: 27.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing wind throughout the day. Snow moves in late. Low: 24. High: 32.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Snow. Bands of heavy snow likely. Possible wintry mix. Windy. Low: 30. High: 35.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Snow with bands of heavy snow continues through afternoon. Windy. Low: 25. High: 29.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Areas of snow continue, though not as heavy. Still windy. Morning high: 28. Steady to falling through the day.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.