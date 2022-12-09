‘There is hope out there’: Fighting back against addiction in the Fargo-Moorhead area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The battle against addiction can be a long and difficult road, and some have found solace in their journey by finding sobriety along the way. The Soul Solutions Recovery Center has been in the Fargo-Moorhead area for a year now, helping over 475 people with substance use disorder.

“There is hope out there and recovery is possible and all you have to do is take that next step and reach out and we’ll help with the rest.” said the clinic director Patti Senn.

The recovery center also helps families who have family members that are struggling with addiction. For years, Nancy Frosaker’s son has been battling addiction.

“It is so important to talk this through,” said Frosaker. “You can give them all you want but the disease is there and it’s real.”

Frosaker said the help from Soul Solutions helped her find ways to help her son throughout the process. This included a family program where she wrote a letter to her son.

“It doesn’t matter what gender you are, it doesn’t matter what income you might have, what kind of profession you might have. Addiction is real.” said Frosaker.

The message of hope id throughout the recovery center, trying to be a beacon for those that are struggling.

“Recovery is about instilling hope for people and when you are in the midst of addiction,” said Senn. “There’s not a lot of hope and one of our roles is to provide hope and to help them recognize that recovery is possible.”

For more information on the Soul Solutions Recovery Center, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.