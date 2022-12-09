Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film

FILE - Taylor Swift previously wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is...
FILE - Taylor Swift previously wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.”(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut.

The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures.

Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

Swift was recently honored with two best direction awards at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

She wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.”

She also directed the video for her song “The Man.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen vehicle crashed on Main Avenue on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Two arrested after crashing stolen vehicle on Main Avenue in Fargo
Fargo tour announcement
Rock icons set Fargo concert
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa
UPDATE: Beltrami County employee facing theft and fraud charges dies

Latest News

FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of George Floyd’s killing
Noon News December 9 - Part 1
Noon News December 9 - Part 1
I-94 temporarily closed after semi catches fire
I-94 temporarily closed after semi catches fire
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent