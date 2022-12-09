Contests
Semi catches fire on i94

By Emily White
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Peterbilt (truck tractor pulling semi-trailer) was traveling west on I-94 when the driver noticed the lights and electrical stopped working.

The semi pulled over to the right hand shoulder and noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine.

He attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

I-94 was closed for about 30 minutes as the north wind was pushing the flames of the fire across both westbound lanes of i-94. West Fargo rural fire arrived on scene and extinguished the fire

