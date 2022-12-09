Minnesota grown vegetable aids in ice removal on roads

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When navigating on winter roads, most Minnesotans probably aren’t aware of what is in one of the solutions to help de-ice roads: sugar beets.

MNDot uses a unique combination of sugar beet molasses and salt brine. All products are sourced from local farmers, such as the beet mixture, which comes from farms outside Renville, Minn.

MNDot says the engineered de-icer is one of the most effective ways to cover the entirety of an icy road, and it efficiently lifts precipitation from the roads for ice to melt. At the same time, the concoction is cost-effective and eco-friendly.

