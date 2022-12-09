BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are many Christmas themed destinations in Bismarck and Mandan, like the holiday light display in Dykshoorn Park, Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner and Candy Cane Lane. Now add one more to that list.

There is an old-fashioned Christmas car driving around town, that’s right out of an iconic holiday movie and it’s inspiring many people to say, It’s a beaut, Clark, it’s a beaut!

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors that this wild car is driving around lit up like a Christmas tree,” said Casey Cashman of Bismarck.

For Missy Moritz getting in the holiday spirit is more than just decorating the tree. For her it’s a Griswold family Christmas.

“Instant smiles, instant laughing. I love it when people are inside because then I’m not driving by myself,” said Missy Moritz, Grismobile owner.

Mortiz got the iconic wagon from her babysitter, Kathy and she knew that it needed to be turned into something special. “Oh, it’s awesome, it’s vacation meets Christmas Vacation, it is Christmas Vacation,” said Cashman.

The car wouldn’t be complete without Clark and the Griswold family Christmas tree.

Mortiz is asking a free will donation for rides around town. For her this isn’t a business, it’s a way to raise money for charity during the holiday season.

“I already asked my husband and family to kind of keep their eyes peeled for some more station wagons. Maybe we’ll do a fleet and if we did that Kathy’s car would continue to be the donation car.”

Mortiz is hoping her classic car encourages everyone have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas because of her Grismobile.

If you are familiar with the movie, Mortiz even has a real cousin named Eddie who is one of the characters in the classic film.

