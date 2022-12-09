Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient.

The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating and parking opened at 1:00 p.m. NDSU wrestling is set to host a dual meet against Minnesota, with the matchup taking place at the Scheels Center at 7:00 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and allow extra time for parking with the increased traffic.

All football parking areas and policies will remain the same, with paid parking in the Fargodome lots and surrounding parking areas.

Wrestling fans are encouraged to use the parking lots on the south side of the Scheels Center and east side of the Shelly Ellig Indoor Track & Field Facility after 6:00 p.m., as well as parking in the in R lot south of the Ellig indoor facility.

Parking will also be available north of the Sanford Health Athletic Complex in the Fargodome lot, but will not be free, and may be limited due to the football game.

