Fargo South teacher resigns after admitting to sexual relationship with student

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A band teacher at Fargo South High School appears to have resigned his position, after he was arrested and charged with corruption of a minor and child pornography.

The Fargo School Board agenda for Tuesday, December 13, notes that Sebastian Tackling resigned his position, effective December 5, 2022. The school board is scheduled to accept the resignation on Tuesday.

Tackling was arrested in late November and, at that time, the Fargo School District placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Court documents say police were first aware of Tackling, after an officer found him laying on an air mattress with a student, in the back of a vehicle in Riverwood Park, in June of 2022. No charges were filed until someone called police on behalf of the student on November 26, 2022.

The girl says their sexual relationship started in October of 2021, when she was 17-years-old. She told police they had sexual relations at his home and at the basketball court near Lewis and Clark elementary, and that they also sent sexual photos and videos to each other. The student told investigators some of the photo/video exchanges happened at school.

When interviewed by an investigator, Tackling initially denied the allegations of having sexual relations with the student at his home, near Lewis and Clark, or in his office at school. Tackling later admitted to kissing the student at school, saying she “fondled him” in his office at school. Court documents say the teacher admitted to sending and receiving nude photos and videos with the student, calling them “really explicit.”

