Ex-Greys Anatomy writer admits she lied about having cancer

Former writer on Grey’s Anatomy admits she lied about her health and personal life.
Former writer on Grey’s Anatomy admits she lied about her health and personal life.(Getty Images)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) -She was once a writer and consulting producer on the hit tv series, Grey’s Anatomy and now we are learning more about Elisabeth Finch’s fall from grace. Finch tells the entertainment website ‘the ankler’ she is a serial liar.

She once told colleagues she had battled a rare form of bone cancer, had lost a kidney and part of her leg. None of it was true.

She also told co-workers her brother committed suicide in 2019. But he is alive and living in Florida.

Finch says she began lying like this in 2007 while she was recovering from a knee injury. Finch says she lied in part to gain attention.

last march, ankler reported the a-b-c drama was looking into her past but finch resigned before the show launched an investigation.

Finch admits she knows what she did was wrong, but lying was a coping mechanism for her. So far, no comment from representatives from grey’s anatomy.

