Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Apple drops plan to scan iCloud photos for child abuse

Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.
Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.(CNN, Apple)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is no longer launching a controversial tool that would have checked iOS devices and the iCloud for child sexual abuse material.

The tech giant first announced the feature in 2021 in the hopes of combatting child exploitation and promoting safety, but the proposal received a wave of criticism for potential privacy implications.

In a statement to Wired, Apple said “children can be protected without companies combing through personal data.”

Instead, Apple is now planning to refocus its efforts on its communication safety feature.

That tool allows opt-in parental control to warn minors and their parents if an incoming image message is sexually explicit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Fire
UPDATE: Woman found dead in house fire
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Woman reported missing from Detroit Lakes, MN on Wednesday, December 7.
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
Update: Missing Fargo man found safe in Lakes Country 12+ hours later
9 ARRESTED IN HUMAN SMUGGLING
Nine arrested in suspected human smuggling case at Canadian-ND border

Latest News

A slogan on the wall of the Soul Solutions Recovery Center.
‘There is hope out there’: Fighting back against addiction in the Fargo-Moorhead area
Arizona authorities say 37-year-old Domingo Luz has been arrested after a deadly shooting that...
Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift, police say
10:00PM News December 8 - Part 2
10:00PM News December 8 - Part 2
10:00PM News December 8 - Part 1
10:00PM News December 8 - Part 1