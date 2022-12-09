Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

2022 Fargo Ice Fishing Show at Scheels Arena

The 2022 Fargo Ice Fishing Show is expected to be the largest show yet and is taking place on...
The 2022 Fargo Ice Fishing Show is expected to be the largest show yet and is taking place on the 9th , 10th, and 11th of December at the Scheels Arena.(Valley News Live)
By Sophie Helgeson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2022 Fargo Ice Fishing Show is expected to be the largest show yet and is taking place December 9-11 at the Scheels Arena.

The show will offer more than 100 different vendors, manufacturers, guides and resorts. They say there is something for every angler. Visit the show to see the latest ice fishing gear, learn about new destinations and talk with the pros.

The show will run Friday: 12:00PM - 7:30PM, Saturday: 10:00AM - 7:00PM, and Sunday: 10:00AM - 4:00PM.

Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $24.00 for a weekend pass. Kids 12 and under are free. Parking is also free. For more information or to purchase a ticket you can visit: https://www.fargoicefishingshow.com/

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen vehicle crashed on Main Avenue on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Two arrested after crashing stolen vehicle on Main Avenue in Fargo
Fargo tour announcement
Rock icons set Fargo concert
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
UPDATE: Beltrami County employee facing theft and fraud charges dies
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa

Latest News

SEBASTIAN TACKLING
Fargo South teacher resigns after admitting to sexual relationship with student
Live United, Give United
Live United, Give United Day: Moorhead teen shares her struggle with homelessness
Parking lot
Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo
Rendering of Moorhead natural playground
Four-season natural playground planned in Moorhead