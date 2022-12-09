2022 Fargo Ice Fishing Show at Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2022 Fargo Ice Fishing Show is expected to be the largest show yet and is taking place December 9-11 at the Scheels Arena.

The show will offer more than 100 different vendors, manufacturers, guides and resorts. They say there is something for every angler. Visit the show to see the latest ice fishing gear, learn about new destinations and talk with the pros.

The show will run Friday: 12:00PM - 7:30PM, Saturday: 10:00AM - 7:00PM, and Sunday: 10:00AM - 4:00PM.

Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $24.00 for a weekend pass. Kids 12 and under are free. Parking is also free. For more information or to purchase a ticket you can visit: https://www.fargoicefishingshow.com/

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.