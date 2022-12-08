Two arrested after crashing stolen vehicle on Main Avenue in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A patrol officer in Fargo had to call for backup, after he said people in a stolen vehicle were being uncooperative after a crash.

The Fargo Police Department says an officer was on routine patrol in the 3800 block of Main Avenue when they noticed a vehicle that was possibly stolen was driving next to him.

The driver tried to turn east onto Main Avenue, but ran into the median and stopped in the westbound lane facing oncoming traffic. The officer continued to make the traffic stop, but says the people in the vehicle were uncooperative so he called for backup.

Witnesses tell Valley News Live that officers had their guns drawn at one point. Five people were detained and two ended up being arrested.

The driver, Jacob Elness, a 37-year old of Fargo, was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, DUI, reckless driving, possession of stolen property and driving under revocation.

Jeffery Charette, a 51-year old of Fargo, was arrested for resisting a police officer. The other three people in the vehicle were released without charges.

