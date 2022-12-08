Sunny, Cold, but Nowhere Near as Frigid Today

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Out of the deep freeze by Thursday, but temperatures will still be well-below average. Morning lows for most will be right around 0 and we “warm” into the low 20s and upper teens. Mostly sunny skies continue Thursday. As we get even closer to the weekend, we continue to get even warmer and warmer! Friday warms just a little bit more than Thursday with morning lows in the low teens and will warm up to 30! This will give us that average temperature. We do expect partly cloudy skies as well.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday will also be a tad warmer than Friday even. Temperatures starting out will be in the upper teens and low 20s and we warm into the 20s and low 30s which is actually near average! There is another chance of some snow on Saturday, however the next bigger system we have our eyes on comes Tuesday and Wednesday. Now while this is still a week out and there is model disagreement on timing and track, we are already keeping our eye on it. Be weather aware and stay tuned to the VNL Weather App as this gets closer. Temperatures still look seasonal Sunday with highs in the 20s to near 30.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures remain mild in the teens and low 20s with the help of the system keeping us cloudy with possible light, scattered snow. However, we won’t warm too much. Daytime highs likely remain in the teens and 20s. The snow chance will increase as we move into Tuesday.

TUESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A big winter weather maker is predicted to hit the Valley during the middle of next week. We are still a week, or more, away from this even so the timing and track could change. Tuesday will see the wind pick up from the south as that system approaches. As of right now, it looks like our area is right on the freezing line, so places to the south and eat could see rain while places to the north and west see snow. Precipitation is likely to begin during the morning hours and continue through the day. We will see repeated bands of snow move through the Valley from the south. These bands of snow will produce heavy snowfall. Again, we could see shifts in the timing and the track of this system over the next seven days, but the First Alert Strom Team will keep you updated online, on our app, and on air as this system approaches. Temperatures will be similar to those on Monday with morning lows in the teens and 20s and afternoon highs in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The heavy snow will continue on Wednesday. We will see more bands of heavy snow interspersed with lighter bands of snow. The bulk of these heavy bands will be during the morning hours, but could continue through the afternoon hours in more northern locations. We will finally see the snow begin to taper off in the overnight hours into Thursday. However, the wind will continue to blow at very high levels which will cause the snow to blow about and reduce visibility tremendously. The temperatures will not be overly cold, though the strong winds will make it feel much colder. We will see temperatures near 30 for much of the area for much of the day.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: A pinch warmer but still cold. Mostly sunny. Low: 6. High: 20.

FRIDAY: A little warmer. A few clouds. Low: 11. High: 29.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Breezy. Low: 26. High: 33.

SUNDAY: Mostly overcast skies. Chance of snow. Low: 19. High: 27.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing wind throughout the day. Low: 24. High: 32.

TUESDAY: Snow begins early with bands of heavier snow likely. Low: 26. High: 35.

WEDNESDAY: Snow with bands of heavy snow continues through afternoon. Low: 25. High: 29.

