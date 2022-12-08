Red River Valley SWAT Team conducting joint monthly training exercise today

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Red River Valley SWAT Team will be conducting a joint training exercise on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. near the 7800 block of 52nd Ave. W. The exercise is expected to last until 8:30 p.m.

Residents can expect to see SWAT Team members, along with other law enforcement officers carrying firearms; however, no live rounds will be used during the training exercise. Residents may hear loud noises, yelling, and see several SWAT vehicles in the area with activated emergency lights. There is no safety concern to the public or surrounding area.

If you have a concern or need to speak to the SWAT Team, please contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak with one of the training facilitators at the training site.

