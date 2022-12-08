Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Red River Valley SWAT Team conducting joint monthly training exercise today

Red River Swat
Red River Swat(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Red River Valley SWAT Team will be conducting a joint training exercise on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. near the 7800 block of 52nd Ave. W. The exercise is expected to last until 8:30 p.m.

Residents can expect to see SWAT Team members, along with other law enforcement officers carrying firearms; however, no live rounds will be used during the training exercise. Residents may hear loud noises, yelling, and see several SWAT vehicles in the area with activated emergency lights. There is no safety concern to the public or surrounding area.

If you have a concern or need to speak to the SWAT Team, please contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak with one of the training facilitators at the training site.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
UPDATE: Woman found dead in house fire
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Update: Missing Fargo man found safe in Lakes Country 12+ hours later
Woman reported missing from Detroit Lakes, MN on Wednesday, December 7.
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
9 ARRESTED IN HUMAN SMUGGLING
Nine arrested in suspected human smuggling case at Canadian-ND border

Latest News

NDT – Holiday Gift Ideas at Hair Success - December 8
NDT – Holiday Gift Ideas at Hair Success - December 8
NDT - Top Talkers – December 8
NDT - Top Talkers – December 8
NDT – Eye on Entertainment - December 8
NDT – Eye on Entertainment - December 8
NDT – Davey Bees Song Vault Podcast - December 8
NDT – Davey Bees Song Vault Podcast - December 8