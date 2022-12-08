Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County

(Source: MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena County woman was injured in a crash with a postal vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County.

A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Altima was traveling with two children ages 5 and 7. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. She was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

The children and the driver of the postal vehicle were not harmed.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car flipped along 25th St. S. in Fargo
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
Fatal crash in Ottertail County - December 6
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
Shania Twain
That DOES Impress Me Much: Shania Twain comes to Fargo
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Woman found dead in house fire

Latest News

ND Rent Help
ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FM area schools hit with uptick in illnesses
Aiming for Answers: Part 3
Aiming for Answers 3: a look at the purpose of law enforcement training and how situations can escalate
Woman reported missing from Detroit Lakes, MN on Wednesday, December 7.
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman