One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena County woman was injured in a crash with a postal vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County.

A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Altima was traveling with two children ages 5 and 7. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. She was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

The children and the driver of the postal vehicle were not harmed.

