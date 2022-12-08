Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021

Funding should last through at least 2024
ND Rent Help PKG
By Justin Betti
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021.

North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.

Despite more people being out of work earlier in the pandemic, the amount of assistance being given out has been rising throughout the year.

“Now you’re seeing people are working but their budgets are real tight, and they need to find a way to help make their budget dollars go farther,” says Executive Director with Human Services, Jessica Thomasson. “And they’re applying for ND Rent Help, and we’re hoping it’s helping people stabilize.”

The program can provide up to 12 months of rent and utility assistance to households that make less than 80 percent of their area’s median income.

You can learn more about the program on its website: https://www.applyforhelp.nd.gov/nd-rent-help .

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car flipped along 25th St. S. in Fargo
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
Fatal crash in Ottertail County - December 6
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
Shania Twain
That DOES Impress Me Much: Shania Twain comes to Fargo
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Woman found dead in house fire

Latest News

FM area schools hit with uptick in illnesses
One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County
Aiming for Answers: Part 3
Aiming for Answers 3: a look at the purpose of law enforcement training and how situations can escalate
Woman reported missing from Detroit Lakes, MN on Wednesday, December 7.
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman