Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast releases cookbook

Miss ND Sidni Kast cookbook
Miss ND Sidni Kast cookbook(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST
MINOT N.D. (KMOT) – Miss North Dakota 2022 Sidni Kast left Thursday for the Miss America competition, which begins on Monday.

She released a cookbook which includes recipes from former Miss North Dakotas as far back as 1971.

Some of the organization’s board members’ soups, desserts, breakfast and other recipes were added to the collection.

The book titled, “Cooking with Crowns,” is an opportunity to share favorite recipes with her supporters and a way to fundraise for her Miss America competition expenses.

She credits her mother for her cookbook.

“She was the one that had the idea, who has really been the forefront in finding how we can get this whole thing put together,” said Kast.

The cookbooks are sold on the Miss North Dakota organization website for $20. The competition will be streaming live.

